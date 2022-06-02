Emil F. Eichman, 88, of Flush, Kansas, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. He was a long-time resident of the Flush community.
Emil was born on August 13, 1933, in Paris, Arkansas, the son of Edward J. and Anna (Lux) Eichman. The family moved to Flush in 1940. He graduated from Flush High School in 1951.
Emil spent his life operating the family farm, north of Flush, with his brothers. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he sang for many years in the church choir. He was a member of the Flush Knights of Columbus Council 902 and a 4th degree member
of the Thomas McNieve Knights of Columbus Assembly. Emil loved to be busy outside and enjoyed working on his farm equipment. He also enjoyed playing pool.
Emil married Carol Lynn Knepper on June 24, 1989, at St. Joseph Church. She survives at their home.
Emil is also survived by his sister, Margaret Hunt of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his sister-in-law, Mildred Eichman, St. George; brother and sister-in-law Ed and Carol Eichman-Gereau, Wamego; brother and sister-in-law Harold and Ann Burkland, Wamego; brother-in-law Jay Kennedy, Love Valley, North Carolina, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Edward Eichman, James Eichman, Delbert Eichman, and
Alice Gereau.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flush, Kansas. Father Mike Peterson will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Emil will lie-in-state, at the church, Thursday, June 2, 2022, beginning at 4:00 pm. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and a Rosary prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Religious Education Program, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or to the charity of the donor's choice, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
