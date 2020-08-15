Elvira June Rigel, age 93, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Meadowlark Hills-Riley House.
She was born April 9, 1927 in Green, Kansas, the daughter of John Edward and Altha May (Osbourn) Yeager. Elvira graduated from Green Rural High School in 1943. She taught school until she married.
On May 2, 1946, she married Milo Rigel. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2012. They farmed in the Pleasant Hill area near Green. Elvira retired after more than 30 years of civil service at Fort Riley where she received several accommodations for her service.
Elvira was a life member of the Green VFW Auxiliary and the Green Methodist Church. She enjoyed music and working in her garden.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet (Ritch) Burwell of Riley and Donna Francis (Sid) of Belleville; three sisters, Lois Tobyne, Lola Dugan and Bertha (Arnold) Morgison; three grandchildren, Angela Carrara, Michelle Ashburn and Amy Graves; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Clara Yeager; twin infant siblings and two brothers-in-law.
A private family graveside service at the Green Fancy Creek Cemetery will be held a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Meadowlark Hills-Riley House and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
