Elsie Irene Anne Schurle, beloved daughter of Jeffrey Alan and Kristin Marie (Nichols) Schurle, was born sleeping on October 3, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Jeff and Kristi Schurle of Manhattan: her siblings, Cody Schurle, Allie Schurle, Tanner Schurle and Logan Schurle: her grandparents, Stan and Betty Schurle of Manhattan and Wayne and Karen Nichols of Manhattan: aunts and uncles, Karen and Jimmy Dillon of Louisburg and their children, Calvin and Katie; Justin and Edee Nichols of Manhattan and their children, Nate and Luke; Jarrod and Shawn Nichols of Manhattan and their children, Mason, Sutton and Lincoln and Travis and Emily Nichols of Manhattan and their children, Lily and Owen and many great aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
A private graveside service was held in the Sunrise Cemetery with Father Frank Coady and Father Don Zimmerman as Celebrants.
A memorial has been established for Life Choice Ministries. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
