Elroy Hammel, 88, of Overland Park, died Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Morningside Place of Overland Park.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center. There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions to the Clay Center Zoo may be made in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432. www.nsrfh.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.