Elroy Hammel May 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Elroy Hammel, 88, of Overland Park, died Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Morningside Place of Overland Park.Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center. There will be no visitation.Memorial contributions to the Clay Center Zoo may be made in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432. www.nsrfh.com
