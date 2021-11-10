Elma Ann Pfaff, age 88 of Leonardville, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born on November 21, 1932 in Manhattan, the daughter of Carl Milton and Mabel A. (Berggren) Johnson.
On November 14, 1953 at Walsburg Lutheran Church, she married Lyle Wayne Pfaff. He preceded her in death in 2018.
Elma worked for Key Egg Farm in Clay Center and then started working for Kansas State University in the Housing Department and later in the Registrar’s Office. She helped her husband on the farm and loved all animals. She was a season ticket holder for KSU football and basketball and enjoyed her morning and afternoon coffee groups in Leonardville. She was a member of the Walsburg Lutheran Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Larson and husband Roy of Leonardville and Rhonda Pfaff-Eaves and husband Mike of Wamego; one son, James Lyle Pfaff; five grandchildren, Alan Holle, Aaron Gamino, Jami Hanson, Lesli Wiese (Clinton) and Matthew Eaves; five great grandchildren, Graci Hanson, Calvin Wiese, Cameron Wiese, Cru Eaves and Michaela Eaves and two great great grandsons.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lilyan Oman; her granddaughter, April Larson; her grandson, Brock Eaves; her brother-in-law, Willard Oman and her sister-in-law, Fern Johnson
Cremation is planned with a private family service at a later date. The Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A memorial may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Macular Degeneration Foundation and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
