Ellah Robinson, 73, of Houston, TX, passed away, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation with burial to follow at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
