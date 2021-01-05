Elizabeth Ann Rice, 75, of Wamego, Kansas, died Thursday, December 31, 2020. Elizabeth married Gerald Rice on February 25, 1967, in Augusta. He survives at their home. She is also survived by her children; Steven Rice (Heather), and Carrie Rice; grandson, Adan Rice. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
