Elizabeth Elaine Baxter, age 98, died peacefully October 13, 2021.
Elaine was born in 1923, the second of six children born to Walter and Mae Fisk. She was Salutatorian of her High School in Byers, KS.
After moving to Manhattan in 1947, she was involved in her church and community activities. She was an active member of The First United Methodist Church serving as the founder of The Fish Guild, along with numerous committees including United Methodist Women, Pastoral Relations Board, Missions, Kansas East Conference Lay member, Past President of the Acquaintance Club, Church Women United, Church School Teacher and MYF leader.
She was active in her daughters’ Girl Scouts, PTA, and Job’s Guardian and enrolled K-State students for several years.
She was a 50 plus member of The Order of Eastern Star and was appointed to various state and national committees and served as a Grand officer for the state of Kansas. She and her husband were active in the Wolcott Foundation.
She was proud to serve her community and country as a Republican Committee woman for over 25 years. She considered it an honor to vote.
She enjoyed the Konza Prairie Quilt Club, working in her yard and her family.
She leaves behind two daughters, Cheryl Swisher (Rhae), Carol Lowe (Mike), one brother, Irwin Wesley Fisk (Susie), seven Grandchildren, Tina Erickson (Paul), Carolynn Ingram (Dino), Aaron Butler (Lisa), Shaun Loether (Geji), Jenica Loether (Chase), Tawni Wagner (Jeff), and Shambree Lowe (Chris), and 16 Great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Baxter, a daughter, Gloria Baxter-Girtz, one sister and three brothers.
Services for Mrs. Baxter will be private.
Memorial contributions in memory of Elaine are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.