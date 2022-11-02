Elizabeth Clark Nov 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth Bluebell Clark, age 94, of Olsburg, Kansas, died October 31, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.She was born on August 13, 1928 in Garden City, Kansas.Funeral services will be held at 3:00p.m. Saturday November 5, 2022 at the Manhattan Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 6th and Laramie in Manhattan.Interment will be held on Sunday November 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Schaffer Seventh-Day Adventist Cemetery near Bison, Kansas.For complete obituary information please visit the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.comThe Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State enter College Football Playoff poll ranked 13th Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing Police report for Nov. 2, 2022 Crews respond to fire at K-State coach's house caused by smoking materials Manhattan commissioners offer input on questions for RCPD board applicants City commission wants equal free parking hours for Aggieville garage, streets Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash MHS defense looks to shut down Wichita East's offense Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInside No. 22 K-State's historic shutout of No. 9 Oklahoma StateFive Manhattan teens arrested after two guns, drugs found in traffic stopJoe, Keenan Schartz leading dream season as head coach, QBK-State nuclear reactor shut down because of unidentified corrosionManhattan High cruises past Wichita North 71-7Zito confirms Facebook post wishing Catholic Church would go extinctNo. 22 K-State, Howard triumphs in historic shunting of No. 9 Oklahoma StateInjuries loom heading into Oklahoma State gameK-State men open season with Washburn exhibitionWoman sues Manhattan concrete company over death of husband, son in crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
