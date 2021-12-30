Elise Ballard, 15, of Manhattan, passed away surrounded by her family in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Elise was born August 16, 2006, in Junction City, Kansas.
Elise was born a neurotypical baby and was as sweet, caring, onery and funny as her family could ever hope for. At age three she was diagnosed with leukemia and that diagnosis would forever change the trajectory of her life. While being free from cancer for more than 10 years, Elise would always deal with the effects of a brain infection that she acquired during cancer treatment. Her seizure disorder and developmental delays provided many extra challenges for her and her family.
Throughout all her challenges, Elise managed to impact the lives of all of those that met her. She had a smile that would light up any room. While a rare occurrence, her belly laugh could put a smile on the face of anyone who heard it. She was quick to hold your hand, smirk at you, comply with whatever you requested, and pretend that she was asleep if she didn’t want to participate in whatever was happening. Among her favorite things to do were to steal the glasses of the people who were helping her, pull off the masks of those around her, and grab ahold of any loose hanging badges, phones, or keys.
Elise is survived by her parents Tony and Kelly Ballard and her younger sister Abby of Manhattan. Additionally, she is survived by her maternal grandparents Dennis and Sue Cavinaw, Lenexa, KS, Uncle Jeff Cavinaw, Kansas City, MO, Aunt Briana Cavinaw, Lansing, KS, Aunt Lorry Ballard, Hutchinson, KS, Aunt Val Coltharp, Manhattan, KS, Uncle Don and Aunt Tammy Ballard, Junction City, KS and numerous cousins near and far. Elise was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Gene and Martha Ballard and Uncle Tony (TC) Coltharp.
The family will greet friends on Monday January 3, 2022 from 5:30 until 7:00p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday January 4, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family suggest memorial contributions in memory of Elise to KyMel Inc. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
