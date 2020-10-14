Wamego - Elgene Duane Sylvester, 88, of Wamego, passed away on October 9, 2020. Words that come to mind remembering Elgene include generous, adventurous, creative, and wonderful. He was lovingly referred to as the “think tank”. He would go out of his way, above and beyond expectation, to help someone in need.
On July 4, 1932, Elgene was born to Edward and Lillian (Nauerth) Sylvester in Riley Kansas. He was always proud to have family surround him in special celebrations on his birthday and would joke about so many others sharing in celebrating with July 4 th events. Growing up in the Riley area, Elgene attended Magic School south of Riley for elementary school years until it burned down, then Riley grade school and graduated from Riley High School in 1950. He always had fun stories telling about the years he attended Magic school. On December 20, 1953 he married Nola N. Purvis in Riley Kansas. He was in the US Armed Forces Stationed in Germany for 2 years. When he returned home, he farmed in Riley Kansas until the Fort Riley reservation took over the farmland and homestead. Elgene & Nola moved their family to Wamego, KS where he continued to farm and was actively involved in the United Methodist Church. He had many innovative ideas that he pursued in farming as well as building, fixing and remodeling houses within the family. He farmed with his middle son in the Wamego area numerous years. Elgene was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Gladys Jahnke and Marge Friederich and 1 brother Lyle Sylvester. He was also proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 66 year just 3 weeks prior to his passing.
Elgene is survived by his three sons, two daughters, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren listed in family units as follows. Noel Sylvester (Barb) of Wamego; Kelley Castanedea (Victor) and Lincoln; Dane Sylvester; Logan Sylvester (Andrea). Norene Klein (Tim) of Abilene; Tasha Rice (Brad) and Jax Rice; Oree Klein, Oren and Joyce. Eldon Sylvester (Julie) of Wamego; Joelle Sylvester, Ethan Sylvester and Jordan Sylvester. Allen Sylvester (Debbie) of Wamego. Roxie Sylvester (Jim Rush) of Washington State.
Private family services will be held at the Wabaunsee Cemetery. The family suggests that the best memorial of Elgene’s life is in the form of donations of time and money to your church or “Paying it Forward” in the memory of Elgene’s giving heart. Memorials may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
