Eleanor Ruth McClure McEwen was born September 18, 1923 in Republic, Kansas and died at
age 97 on October 22, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. She
was the daughter of Mildred Newsham McClure and William H. McClure, Sr.
Eleanor’s lifetime of caregiving began at the age of six when her parents divorced. Her
attorney/farmer father was awarded sole custody, thus creating a separation from her mother
which would last until she became an adult. She looked after her younger brother Billy and
became the woman of the house. Eleanor’s Aunt Bertha McClure taught her to sew and became
a mentor. Years later Eleanor would become a daily caregiver to her father and eventually to her
mother and stepfather as they spent their final years in Belleville care facilities.
Eleanor was a strong student, graduating from Republic High School and earning a Normal
Training Certificate which allowed her to teach in the Stover one room school and in the
Republic school. Her one and only beau, Donald McEwen, courted her in the kitchen of the
McClure home and they were married December 28, 1941, celebrating 63 years together until
Donald’s death in 2004. They began married life in a small house four miles east of Republic,
until moving onto the McEwen family homesteads (celebrating 140 years this year) a mile
further east.
Eleanor and Donald were the parents of three children; Charles, Nancy and Pat. In addition to
childcare, Eleanor was a full partner with Donald and Charles in the farming operation;
meticulous bookkeeping, (adapting from penciled spreadsheets to computerized records),
plowing, helping herd cattle when necessary, shuttling equipment between fields, delivering
meals during harvest…all the while running the household with loads of laundry in the wringer
washer hauled up from the basement and outside to dry on the clothesline, meal preparation,
cleaning, gardening, canning, and raising chickens. Eleanor sewed beautifully, which was
important to her daughters because they only had “store bought” clothing once they went away
to college! She created all the costumes for their high school musical roles, as well as their
bridesmaid dresses. Eleanor’s breadmaking and pie baking were legendary, with KSU tailgate
friends still remembering her trunkloads of delicious apple pies.
An unusual piece of Eleanor’s story is that she and Donald rented a home in Belleville for eight
years while Nancy and Pat attended junior high and high school in Belleville. They wanted the
girls to be close to school, activities and friends without the 13 mile drive to the farm multiple
times a day…yet another example of Eleanor’s caregiving as this required maintenance of both
households. Her “town kitchen” became the gathering spot for the girls’ friends to enjoy
homemade cookies and unsolicited but oft-heeded advice on all matters…frequently peppered
with platitudes remembered to this day, eg. “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar”
and “He/she has a hard row to hoe.”
Besides their agricultural operation, Eleanor and Donald spent their time attending every single
athletic and school activity event of their three children and later, many of those of their
grandchildren. Their car was always full of athletes or cheerleaders or fans heading to events.
They held season KSU basketball tickets and missed very few games in Ahearn Fieldhouse,
traveling two hours each way. Neither attended college themselves but they valued education
and they loved K-State. They were proud that all three of their children, as well as their
children-in-law, earned degrees from KSU. Their Moms’ and Dads’ Weekends at the Kappa
House are treasured memories, along with their family treks to all the KSU Bowl games while
grandson Matt played.
Eleanor was an active and longtime member of Belleville’s First United Methodist Church where
she taught children’s Sunday School classes and baked pies for the Church’s food stand at the
county fair. She enjoyed her friends in the I Go You Go extension homemakers unit and
together she & Donald loved their monthly pitch parties with friends and relatives. They enjoyed
piling into the van with the Knopps for vacations and extensive trips abroad to wherever the
McCunes were living, including London and Brussels.
Eleanor’s transition from the farm to Manhattan began with her and Donald wintering with the
Knopps. She became a member of PEO Chapter IU and Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters
of the American Revolution and was a front row fixture at Manhattan’s First United Methodist
Church. In September of 2014 she moved into Lyle House at Meadowlark Hills where the
excellent staff led by Director Sherri Smith provided loving care for her for six years, including
the six months of isolation from family she endured because of Covid 19. Her transition into the
Good Shepherd Hospice House in September allowed precious time with family members for
which they are eternally grateful.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Donald McEwen, her parents, her stepfather Ervin
Williams, and her brother William H. McClure, Jr. She is survived by her children: son Charles
(Carolyn) McEwen of Belleville and Phoenix, AZ; daughter Nancy (Joe) Knopp of Manhattan;
and daughter Pat (Greg) McCune of Manhattan. Eleanor’s seven grandchildren include Scott
McEwen of Wichita; Matt (Kristen) McEwen of Scottsdale, AZ; Katie (Matt) Knopp Gaetke of
Washington, DC; Andy (Jenny) Knopp of Seoul, South Korea; Mitchell Knopp and fiancée
Catherine Borod of Jersey City, NJ; Eric McCune and fiancée Megan Dwyer of Kyle, TX; and
Sarah McCune of Austin, TX. Eleanor’s seven great grandchildren include Devan McEwen of
Lebo, KS; Kylie and Logan McEwen of Scottsdale, AZ; Meghan, Anna and John Gaetke of
Washington, DC; and Alexander Knopp of Seoul, South Korea.
A private inurnment will be held at the Washington Cemetery near the family farm. Memorials
to the “Meadowlark Lyle House Activity Fund“ or to.the ”Republic County High School Trophy
Case Fund” may be sent to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz
Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502. A video tribute will be available on the YML website.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at
