Eldon Lee Hageman, age 88 of Manhattan, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Meadowlark Hills-Honstead House.
He was born on January 5, 1933 in Riley County, Kansas, the son of Henry John and Hattie Lydia (Arents) Hageman.
On October 18, 1959 at the Keats United Methodist Church, he was married to Mary Jo Blodgett. She preceded him in death in 2020.
Eldon served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Korea. He then worked in construction before working at Kansas Farm Bureau in the maintenance department for 37 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Sedalia Community Church, American Legion and V.F.W. He enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, fishing, reading, gardening and traveling and experiencing new places.
He is survived by one daughter, Brenda Annan and husband George of Wamego; one son, Brad Hageman and wife Jenny of Pilesgrove, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Miranda Robinson and husband Adam, John Annan, Samuel Hageman and Jackson Hageman; three great granddaughters, Olivia, Melanie and Amelia Robinson and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lavern Hageman and Harlen Hageman
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Sedalia Community Church with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Sedalia Cemetery.
Memorials may be made for the Sedalia Community Church and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
