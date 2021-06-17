Elaine Beatrice Marshall, 92, of Manhattan passed away Thursday June 11, 2021, at her home in Manhattan. She and her husband had been missionaries for the Evangelical Baptist Missions (EBM) for their entire adult lives.
Elaine Beatrice Marshall was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on September 17, 1928, the daughter of the late George Beswick and Alberta (Himes) Beswick. She was married to David Lane Marshall Sr. on June 12, 1948, in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania.
Elaine attended the Bible Institute of Pennsylvania now known as Cairn University, (a Christian University near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania). She and her husband traveled as missionaries to Timbuktu, Mali, arriving there in West Africa in 1952. After spending more than 25 years in Timbuktu they returned to the U.S. to lead EBM. They also worked and lived part time in Haiti where they established a grade school, high school, and medical and surgical clinic.
Elaine is survived by her daughter-in law, Marilou Marshall and two daughters, Sandra J. Schrader of Bradenton, Florida, and her husband William (Jake); Diane E. Cable of Manhattan, Kansas, and her husband Ted. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband David Sr., son David Jr., granddaughter Stephanie L. Marshall; brother William Beswick, sisters Melba Drake and Ruth Starr.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home located at 1370 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday June 17, 2021, at Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Ratliff of Faith Evangelical Free Church officiating.
The family request donations to be made in her honor to RESTORE Ministries (South Africa), c/o CMC, PO Box 219228, Houston, TX 77218, https://cmcmissions.org, and/or to Ephraim Orphanage (Haiti), 2410 Lakefair Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317, https://www.ephraimorphanagehaiti.org/en/ways-to-give/
