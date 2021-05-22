Elaine Knackendoffel, 91, died at Villa St. Joseph in Leawood, KS on January 11, 2021 after an extended illness. She was born Elaine Muriel Anderson on August 9, 1929, the oldest child of Carl R. Anderson & Ethel Mathilda Johnson, on the family farm in Black River Township near Thief River Falls, MN. She lived the joys and challenges of farm life through the Depression and WW II until she graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River in 1947.
She went to work as a bank clerk in Thief River, which started a long and varied career in financial management. She also met the new young manager at the Falls Theater, fell in love, and married Bill Knackendoffel on July 15, 1949 at the Black River Lutheran Church. Elaine & Bill were married for nearly 69 years until his death May 7, 2018. Over the next 10 years, they lived in small towns throughout northern Minnesota where Bill managed movie theatres in Brainerd, Ely, Park Rapids and Thief River.
In 1960 they moved to Moorhead, MN where Elaine worked at the FM Hotel and the City Clerk’s office. It was during this time that Elaine & Bill faced his challenge with alcoholism and he entered treatment at Heartview Foundation in Mandan, ND. His recovery and life of sobriety began on August 26, 1965 and became the seminal event that influenced their marriage, family and careers.
In 1967, after two years of offering volunteer assistance to other families dealing with alcoholism, Elaine & Bill were recruited to Norton, KS to join Valley Hope, a new alcoholism treatment center directed by Dr. Wm. Leipold, Bill’s Counselor at Heartview. Bill became a Counselor-Trainee and Elaine was hired as the Bookkeeper. They were part of the original seven employees of Valley Hope, which has now grown to be the largest provider of drug & alcohol treatment in the U.S., and is still headquartered in Norton. They also enjoyed an active, small-town life in Norton with their young family where they became leaders in the community and their church, and were also active in A.A. and Al-Anon where they did hundreds of speaking engagements across the Midwest.
After relocating to Chandler, AZ in 1986 to help VHA start a new treatment center, they retired in 1990, Elaine as the Business Manager and Bill as Sr. Counselor. They then moved to Bella Vista, AR, where they enjoyed retirement for 26 years. Even in retirement, Elaine worked part time as a TSA Agent at the Regional Airport, meeting and greeting travelers from across the world.
Elaine also loved cooking, particularly baking and sharing cookies with everyone she knew, including the staff at the local GM car dealer. The owner, whom she had befriended, called Elaine one day and said he was building a new dealership with a commercial kitchen and wanted her to come to work baking cookies. So, she started going to work at 4am baking 500 dozen cookies per week. She was featured in dealership ads and promos inviting customers to come in and enjoy some of “Granny’s” cookies while they shopped or had their cars serviced. She even met the CEO of GM, who was visiting the new dealership and announced he had heard about “Granny” and wanted to meet her and taste some of her cookies.
Elaine had tremendous energy, drive and loved meeting people. Her kids used to say she had two speeds: “Go” and “Go Like Hell!” But following a stroke at age 48, her second gear slowed down a notch. She also battled and survived a bout with cancer in 1997 after receiving one of the first stem-cell transplants at the new UNO Cancer Center in Omaha.
She was also recognized, and teased a little, within the family, for her strong and profound pronouncements of wisdom, which her kids termed “Elaineisms!” Such as advising her short-statured son that “You don’t have to be tall to play basketball!” And telling her kids, upon being served a distasteful plate of liver and onions (Bill’s favorite), “You KNOW you like it!” But she also started each day by enthusiastically proclaiming “I feel like a million bucks!”
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Bill, and brother, Larry Anderson, both in 2018.
She is survived by sons Dr. Richard Knackendoffel & wife, Becky, of Grand Junction, CO, and Mark Knackendoffel & wife, Ann, of Manhattan, KS, and daughter Nancy Dold & husband, Jeff, of Leawood, KS.
Elaine leaves 9 grandchildren, Kris (Heidi), Patrick (Samantha) & Amy Knackendoffel; Ellen, Paul & Francie Knackendoffel; and Jessica, Scott (MacKenzie) & Michael Dold; and 3 great-grandchildren, Henry, Augustus, and Hadley Knackendoffel.
She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette Jones, of Imperial Beach, CA; her brother, Dennis Anderson (Liz), of Chandler, AZ, and her sister-in-law, Pat Anderson, of Elko New Market, MN.
Finally, Elaine and Bill leave a legion of fellow A.A. & Al-Anon brothers & sisters across the U.S., to whom they offered help in facing and surviving the challenges of alcoholism and turning their lives and wills over to a power greater than themselves.
A Memorial Service for both Elaine and Bill will be held at 9:30am on June 19, 2021 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norton, KS, followed by Inurnment at the Norton City Cemetery, Rev. Dennis Gilhousen officiating. Friends are invited and encouraged to join the family at a Reception & Luncheon following the services at 11:30 at The Loft – 101 S. State Street in Norton.
Contributions in Elaine’s memory would be welcome by these favored organizations or other charity of your choice.
Valley Hope Foundation
Box 59
Norton, KS 67654
Trinity Episcopal Church
319 N. State Street
Norton, KS 67654
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.