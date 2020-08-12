Elaine Ann Heller, age 71 of Riley, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on May 4, 1949 in Clay Center, the daughter of Martin F. and Evelyn Arlene (Johnson) Davies. Growing up on a farm near Bala, where she attended Bala school until going to Leonardville her 8th grade year. Elaine graduated from Riley County High School in 1967. From 1961-1967 her summers were spent playing softball with the Broughton girls (Clay Center B's) helping the team win four state championships. She graduated from MATC in 1969 as part of the first computer programming class.
On November 7, 1970 at the Bala Presbyterian Church, she married Eldo Bernard Heller. He survives of the home.
Elaine began her career as a computer operator at Kansas State University in 1969. She took a handful of years off to have children. She finished her K-State career working with the registrar's office in 2010. She was a member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church, where through the years she served as an Elder, Clerk of Session, was part of Ladies PW and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed time with friends, the outdoors, golfing, playing cards and leather craft, as well as attending extra-curricular activities for her children, grandchildren, and extended family.
In addition to her husband, Eldo, she is survived by three daughters, Kim Schurle (Patrick) of Green, Lori Strauss (Josh) of Junction City and Lisa Heller of Manhattan; five grandchildren, Alexis Schurle, Lane Schurle, William Strauss, April Strauss and Arthur Strauss; one sister, Kaye Klucas of Leonardville; two brothers, Wayne Davies of Leonardville and Donald Davies of Clay Center, one brother-in-law Roger Heller (BJ) of Colorado, many nieces and nephews, along with other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Fred Klucas.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Gerry Sharp officiating. The Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Lakes Developmental Center and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.