Eileen Theresa Jackson born Eileen Theresa Doherty October 9, 1942 to William and Fern Doherty, Trinchera, Colorado. died September 26, 2021 at the age of 78 in Pratt, Kansas.
Eileen met William Paul Jackson of Pagosa Springs, Colorado at Colorado State University and they were married December 30, 1963 in Trinchera, Colorado.
Eileen earned her Home Economics Degree and moved to Manhattan, Kansas where Bill had obtained a job working for Kansas State University. After a short stint in Manhattan the couple gave birth to their first son William Patrick Jackson and moved to a small farm near Olsburg, Kansas where they could raise cattle. Four years later Eileen gave birth to a second son, Joseph Lee Jackson. Joe unexpectedly died just months before the arrival of the couples third son Michael Glenn Jackson again four years later.
Through a whirlwind of events Eileen not only went on to become a wife, mother and homemaker, she also was involved in a community ladies’ group, founded and managed Pottawatomie Rural Water District #2, worked as a seamstress for a variety of businesses in Manhattan, including the Brass Buckle, S Bar J Western Wear, and also backstage at McCain Auditorium for the theatre at Kansas State University just to name a few. She also found herself doing some work for a number of residents at Meadowlark Hills. She worked all those places also while she served as the manager for Pott RWD #2.
Her greatest adventure was her children. She was a strong supporter of 4-H and athletics where she seldom missed an event her children participated in.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Fern Doherty, sister Sharon King and son Joe.
Survivors include husband Bill Jackson, her son Bill and wife Mary, their two sons Christopher William Jackson and Matthew Kelly Jackson and her son Mike and wife Sarah Jackson, their three daughters Erin Michelle Jackson, Bailey Sue Jackson and Kate Eileen Jackson.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Sunday October 3, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday October 4, 2021 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with Father Kerry Ninemire as the Celebrant and Father Ryan McCandless and Concelebrant.
Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday October 4, 2021 at the Maraidahl Cemetery in Olsburg, Kansas.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
