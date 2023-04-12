Eiko McVey, born February 9, 1931, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She left this world on April 10, 2023 at age 92 at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas.
Eiko was born in Muroran, Japan the daughter of Kichishiro and Shinobu Yamada. Eiko married Granville McVey in 1958 who preceded her in death in 2013.
Eiko is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Karen) McVey (Manhattan, KS), and Gary (Suzanne) McVey (Olathe, KS), granddaughter Kelli (Nick) Moran (Denver, CO), Kyle McVey (Manhattan, KS), Brandon McVey (Troy, KS) and Jackson (Olathe, KS) and great-grandchildren Ollie and Liana Moran (Denver, CO).
Eiko's passion for cooking and baking was evident in the delicious meals and desserts she prepared for her family. Her work at the Manhattan school district as a lunchroom employee was a testament to her dedication to serving others. After retirement, she continued to care for others, spending time with her grandchildren, working in the garden, and sharing her warmth and kindness with those around her.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Monday April 17, 2023 from 6:00 until 7:00p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00a.m. Tuesday April 18, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Interment will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Aberdeen Village Good Samaritan Fund in Olathe, KS. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
