Eiko McVey, born February 9, 1931, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She left this world on April 10, 2023 at age 92 at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, Kansas.

Eiko was born in Muroran, Japan the daughter of Kichishiro and Shinobu Yamada. Eiko married Granville McVey in 1958 who preceded her in death in 2013.

