Edwin Charles Steuart, age 86, of Shawnee, Kansas, died Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Delmar Gardens in Lenexa, Kansas.
Ed was born on April 7, 1933 in Denton, Kansas the son of Edwin Clarence and Genevieve Adalade (Fridell) Steuart. He grew up on the family farm near Denton. He graduated from Everest High School and then attended Ohio State University.
Ed served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1953 until 1957 and reserve duty from 1957 to 1961. He was a crew chief for an F-89 Interceptor. He was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, Anchorage, Alaska, and Tacoma, Washington.
On June 8, 1956 in Independence, Missouri, Ed was united in marriage to Sarah Ann Streeter. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2011.
After his service time, Ed lived in Tacoma and worked for Boeing Air Craft. Most of his career he worked as a USDA Meat Inspector in Tacoma, Kansas City and finally in Manhattan. In retirement, he and his wife lived in the Manhattan area enjoying many friendships. Later they moved to Clinton and then Raymore, Missouri. The last few years he had been living in Shawnee, Kansas to be near his daughter.
He and his wife spent much of their time volunteering with the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17. He served as both post and district commander. They also spent many hours volunteering with Hospice and maintaining the University Park Golf Course.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Richard Steuart and his sister, Eleanor Joan Smith.
Ed will be greatly missed by his daughter, Teri Byrne (Kevin) of Shawnee, and formerly of Manhattan. He is also survived by his grandson, Brian Mensch (Tina), of Riley, Kansas and his great-grandchildren: Toby, Abbigail, Jessica, and Kathrine Mensch. He was blessed with a loving extended family of sister-in-law, Carol Ware (Frank) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Friday March 20, 2010 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held in the Sedalia Cemetery north of Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 17 Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
