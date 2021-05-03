Edward (Ed) Dennis Summers, 69, of Austin, Texas passed away on April 21, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
He was the fourth of five children born to Bill Alvin and Mary Catherine (Badger) Summers on February 22, 1952, in Clay Center, Kansas. After graduating from CCCHS, he attended Kansas State University and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Physical Therapy.
Before beginning his professional career, Ed joined AmeriCorps VISTA where he volunteered as an English Youth Teacher in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Rochester, New York. He went on to complete his degree in Hospital Administration from The University of Houston Clear Lake. In 1990 Ed earned the position of Physical Therapy Director at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas, then dedicated the next 25 years of his career treating Pediatric, Geriatric, and Rehab Care patients. He has a beautiful gift for inspiring others and proudly mentored his nephew who later became a Physical Therapist himself, carrying on Ed’s legacy of healing and nurturing.
Those who knew Ed well will miss his quick wit, offbeat sense of humor, and passion for debating politics. His family will cherish memories of exploring new countries, cultures, and food with him. He enjoyed getting his hands dirty with home improvement projects, the latest being his second home in Clay Center. However, Ed’s true passion was creating memories with friends and family, especially his pride and joy granddaughter, Hayden Harper. Ed was most generous, at times to a fault, and took every possible opportunity to support family, friends, and even strangers. His decision to be an organ and tissue donor will ensure his selfless, giving spirit lives on.
Ed is survived by his former spouse, Sandra Vera-Summers, who continued to be a dedicated friend, daughter Alesandra Summers Ponce, son-in-law Steven Ponce, and granddaughter Hayden Ponce, all of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his sisters, Marilyn Summers Cool (Lawrence, KS), Jan Gibbs (Manhattan, KS), Debbie Norwood (Lawrence, KS), and brother Bill “Bo” Summers (Picabo, ID), as well as his cousin and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Ed’s honor to fund Clay Center beautification projects, specifically Utility Park and Zoo. Please mail or drop off donations to Clay Center Public Utility Commission, 427 Court St., Clay Center, KS 67432.
A Celebration of Life memorial service and ash scattering is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, June 27th, in Clay Center, Kansas. Additional details will be announced at a later date in the Clay Center Dispatch.
