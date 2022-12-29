Edward Seaton, who died late Monday night, Dec. 26, at age 79, wouldn’t have wanted to bury the lede. He was, first and foremost, a man who wanted all the facts, wanted them unvarnished; he wanted to face the tough problems head-on, believing in his core that there was always a solution if you got all the facts and worked hard enough to understand them correctly.

So it would be his wish that you know he died sometime in the middle of the night, evidently falling at the foot of his bed, never to rise again. Since the death of his wife Karen 30 months ago, he had lived alone in their home at the top of Delaware Avenue in Manhattan, eating dinner by himself at a small table with nine photos of her facing him.

