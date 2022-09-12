Edward Harvey Dissinger Sep 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dissinger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eddie Dissinger, 78, passed away September 3, 2022 surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held October 4 from 4-6pm at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas. For a full obituary, please visit https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/edward-harvey-dissinger/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eddie Dissinger Clubhouse Prairie Village Celebration Edward Harvey Dissinger Pass Away Kansas Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News A record eight homeless people froze to death in Sacramento last year, report shows 100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point MHS volleyball picks up 1st win of year MHS girls' XC 2nd, boys 6th at Emporia MHS boys' soccer loses to Hays 3-2 Area football roundup: Wabaunsee whips Northern Heights 74-6 K-State volleyball ends Rambler Challenge with a sweep Vaughn shines in K-State's romp over Missouri Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew type of senior living coming to ManhattanSean WarnerManhattan City Commission vote no to funding for True Colors groupKansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Kaden and Emily Roush, R Family FarmsKansas State defense crushes Missouri in blowoutVaughn shines in K-State's romp over MissouriWamego man arrested for distributing fentanyl causing overdose deathManhattan man dies in single-vehicle crash outside of ManhattanIlalio makes K-State debutFort Riley confirms 4,000 soldiers to deploy to Europe Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
