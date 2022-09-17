Edward Harvey Dissinger Sep 17, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dissinger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eddie Dissinger, 78, passed away September 3, 2022 surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held October 4 from 4-6pm at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas. For a full obituary, please visit https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/edward-harvey-dissinger/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News MHS football outlasts Hays 31-21 On Football: Can Black QBs pave way for Black coaches? K-State volleyball drops 5-set match to Rice in Adidas Invite Chiefs defense complementing offense during 2-0 start Rock Creek softball earns academic recognition Optimist Prime softball opens fall slate with Derby tourney In-motion Jefferson keeps Vikings moving in new offense No rush: Browns' Garrett not eyeing sacks record, only Jets Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFour MHS students make National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists listChris Klieman addresses Nebraska interestFormer USD 383 paraeducator faces two more child sex chargesEx-Bob's Diner owner charged with child sex crimes seeks new attorneyFROM THE PUBLISHER | Tang's brilliant redirecting of the chantTim NelsonOfficials break ground on Museum of Art and Light in downtown ManhattanVaughn shines in K-State's romp over MissouriK-State unveils new look for Tulane gameKansas State defense crushes Missouri in blowout Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
