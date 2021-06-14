Edward Faiola, age 89, of Manhattan, died June 12,2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born April 15, 1932, in Westerly, RI, the son of Innocenzo and Maria (Zomparelli) Faiola.
Ed graduated attended Westerly High School in Westerly, RI, and finished his high school education while stationed in Berlin, Germany in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 on 26 July 1949. He retired at age 37 on 1 October 1969 with 20 years of active duty with his rank of Master Sergeant. He was awarded with the Bronze Star Medal and other awards. Mr. Faiola served two tours in Germany, two tours in Korea and one in Vietnam with the 1 st Infantry Division 1967-1968. He volunteered for Korea as his last year of service before retiring. He was a First Sergeant while serving in Vietnam and Korea. He served almost 16 years with the 1st Infantry Division.
Upon retirement from the Army, Mr. Faiola worked at McCall Pattern Company from 1969 to 1990, and was the group leader for shipping and receiving.
Ed loved playing golf at the Fort Riley Golf Course with his friends, active military and retired, and civilians. He also enjoyed playing at Stagg Hill Golf Course in Manhattan, and enjoyed visiting with Jim Gregory and Darrel Penland. Ed had four holes in one, and called them his “DAGO” shots, “DAGO” in or “DAGO” out.
He was a member of American Legion Post #17 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1786.
He married Linda Sue Gibbs, of Beloit, KS, in Manhattan, KS, on 27 October 1983. She preceded him in death on 16 January 2001. Also preceded him in death were his parents, one son Paul named after his brother; five siblings: Roy, Amillo, Robert, his twin brother Paul, who was killed while serving in the U.S. Army, and his sister Rita Clark; and one grandson John Brouhard.
Survivors include his son Edward Dale Faiola and his wife Janice of Wamego, KS; three granddaughters: Tarah Elston (Justin), Ashley Faiola and Jessica Johnson; two step-daughters:
Nikki Lin Gibbs and her cat Cuddles, and Jaynie Campanini (Robert); and seven great grandchildren: Aiden, Kyla, Colby, Sara, Christopher, Zachary and Nicole.
Cremation is planned with the family to have a private service at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Grace Baptist Church or Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
