Edward Anthony Cain, Jr., 63, of Manhattan, KS passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Edward was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 29, 1957, to Helen (Irlan) and Edward Cain Sr.
He received a Bachelors from KSU as well as an Associates's Degree in Criminal Justice from Troy State.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 25 years before retiring in 2000.
He attended the St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Edward is survived by his wife Alexandera (Smith) Cain of Manhattan, KS his two daughters, Danitra Cain, of Houston TX, and Desiree Cain, of Manhattan; KS; his son, Edward Cain, III, of Manhattan, KS; four sisters, Rosalind Nelson, of Philadelphia, PA; June Smith, of Philadelphia, PA; Debbie Webster, of Phoenix; AZ, Eunice Brooks, of Philadelphia PA; two brothers, Robert Irlan, of Philadelphia, PA; Perry Cain, of Philadelphia, PA; and his granddaughter Kristyn Cain, of Houston, TX.
His is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Lois Cain, and brother Donald Cain.
There will be no services at this time.
The family requests any donations be directed to CASA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.