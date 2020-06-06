Edward A. Rickel, age 80, of Manhattan, died June 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was born October 4, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Edward A. Rickel, Sr., and
Justina Bell (McHugh) Rickel.
Ed married his true love, Molly A. (Bargas) Rickel three times. Molly preceded him in death
on September 28, 1994. He later married Teresa “Tess” Carbajal on June 8, 2002. Tess survives
of Manhattan.
Ed and Molly owned and operated the Rickel Liquor Store in Manhattan on Bluemont Avenue.
Ed was a man with a work ethic like no other. He ran a successful liquor store for 47 years. The
hardest part of his failing health was not being able to go to the store every day. He loved to have
a big growl but everyone knew he had an even bigger heart. His Love for family, business, cars,
and casinos made him the person he was.
He was a member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Additional survivors include his four children: Alan Rickel, Monica Rickel, Teresa McMillin
(Mark) and Melissa Rickel-Morrill (Scott) all of Manhattan; five grandchildren and eight great-
grandchildren; one sister: Barbara Ensley of Manhattan; and one brother Mike Gear of Topeka,
Kansas.
Ed was also preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Mary Ann Snook, and one brother
Bob.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11 th , at Seven Dolors
Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Sunrise
Cemetery in Manhattan.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at
Memorial contributions may be made to the Molly A. Rickel Research Library at Ascension
Via Christi Hospital. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen
Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
