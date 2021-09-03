Edrena Adolph Sep 3, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edrena Adolph, age 77, of Riley, died September 3, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.She was born August 5, 1944, in Westmoreland, Kansas.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks Searches, sorrow in wake of Ida's destructive, deadly floods EXPLAINER: The language, reach of new Texas abortion law White House urged to shutter privately run Kansas prison Manhattan cross country returns plenty from successful 2020 season Police report for Sept. 3, 2021 Manhattan Public Library names new director County commission approves 2022 budget, lower property tax rate Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRock Creek's Shane Sieben wins national coach of the year awardManhattan leaders forming resettlement team ahead of Afghanistan evacuees' arrivalLoaded Wabaunsee football primed for history-making seasonSororities resume in-person recruitment activities to connect K-State familyK-State experts outline climate change effects on Kansas, tips to reduce impact'Not giving up' | Manhattan residents work to bring Afghans to America as Taliban tightens gripOUR NEIGHBORS | Archaeology professor digs into history of Kanza people, their homelandHow much will Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor play versus Stanford?K-State continuing in-person operationsThird of Riley County's 27 new COVID cases involve children Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads SALE - 1201 Haas Circle Friday, Bulletin
