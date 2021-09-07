Edrena Adolph, age 77, of Riley, died September 3, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born August 5, 1944, in Westmoreland, Kansas, the daughter of Gus and Marjorie Jean (Prestwood) Berry.
Edrena graduated from Manhattan High School in 1961.
On January 20, 1963, at the Nazarene Church in Manhattan, she was married to Wayne Robert Adolph.
Edrena worked at A1 Salvage, Montgomery Wards and at Meadowlark Hills prior to having daycare in her home for 20 plus years. Edrena loved children and thoroughly enjoyed providing daycare for the children.
She had been active in 4-H when younger
Survivors include her husband Wayne of the home; two sons: Todd Adolph and his wife Jennifer of Beloit, KS, and Jason Adolph and his wife Georgia of Riley; foster daughter, Diane Palmatory and her husband Danny of Henderson, MD; three sisters: Bette Lou Skaggs and her husband Bill of Beaver, OK, Sue Washburn and her husband Roger of Centennial, CO, and Becky Bluthardt of Manhattan; six grandchildren: Wesley, Colton, Keane (Crystal), Ariel, Dale and Daniel; three great-grandchildren: A.J., Skyler and Trevor; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 8th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 9th, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery southeast of Manhattan, with Reverend Kevin Larson officiating.
