Edna May Peterson, age 91, of Manhattan, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 in Lyle House at Meadowlark Hills.
She was born on February 4, 1930 in Georgeville, Minnesota, the daughter of Harry and Emma (Bratz) Wurzburger.
On September 18, 1949, she married Kermit O’Dell Peterson. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Edna was an audit clerk at Kansas Farm Bureau for 27 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Manhattan and the Silver Creek Beneficiary Club. Edna enjoyed raising pugs, long-haired datschunds and pekingese dogs. She loved crafting, playing cards, and attending her grandchildren’s activities.
She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Lund and husband Greg of Manhattan; one son-in-law, Vern Bulk of Riley; three grandchildren, Jameson Lund, Heather Jack (Andrew) and Lindsey Shorter (Morgan); three great grandchildren, Kady, Nate, and Savanah and one brother, Howard Wurzburger of Waite Park, Minnesota.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kim Bulk; two brothers, Harry and Harvey Wurzburger and one sister, Edith Williamson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan with Chaplain Patty Brown-Barnett, D. Min. officiating.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Lyle House Activity Fund. Memorial contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
