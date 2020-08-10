Edith K. Hadle, 98, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Edith was born in Halstead, KS, on December 1, 1921, to Amelia Bahr and William Mierau.
She graduated from Wichita North in 1938 and then attended W.U. and KSU.
Edith served in the U.S. Army in the Women's Army Corps as a Laboratory Technician during World War II.
On October 5, 1946, she married Fred B Hadle, and together they had two sons.
She worked as a Biological Technician at Soil Conservation Service, USDA, for 17 years until retirement.
Edith was a long-time member of the Ashland Community Church where she also served on the Church Board.
Edith enjoyed being a member of the Ashland Ladies Aid Society, Ashland Fortnightly, FCE, NARFE, VFW Auxiliary, and the Blue Valley Rug Hookers Association.
She received awards for her beautiful hooked rugs and enjoyed giving many of them to family and friends. She also found pleasure tending her lovely flower gardens.
Edith is survived by her two sons Gary (Kathleen) Hadle, of Topeka, KS; Stephen (Diana) Hadle, of Manhattan, KS; 13 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred Hadle, her brother William Mierau Jr., and one grandson Joshua Hadle.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Ashland Community Church. Burial with military honors to follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to either the Ashland Community Church 2901 West 32nd Ave Manhattan, KS 66502 or the KSU Horticultural Gardens.
