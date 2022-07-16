Eddie S. Allen, age 70, of Riley, passed away July 3, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan.
Born October 18, 1951 in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Edward S. and Thelma Allen.
Growing up, Eddie attended schools in Manhattan, Zeandale, Wamego and Riley. He attended Riley County High School and was a lifetime resident of Riley County.
In 1970 Eddie married Dori Alstatt and they had a son, Todd. They were divorced. Eddie met his life partner, Wanda Haynie, in 1972. She survives. Eddie and Wanda were married 21 years but were together for 50. They spent 31 years living their dream in the country with plenty of room for old cars, motorcycles, Labrador retrievers, cats, two goats, a horse and wildlife, some welcome and some not so much.
Eddie was proud to serve from 1970-1976 in the Kansas Army National Guard 69th Engineering Headquarters Company.
Eddie loved having his son and grandsons close by. Gathering for family celebrations gave him much joy and being able to attend their sports and school activities. When Todd was growing up, Eddie knew when he needed to be “Dad” but he knew how to have fun, too, as you will learn from Todd’s stories. As adults, they were the best of friends.
Eddie’s passion was old cars from a very early age. Buying projects, restoring and sometimes selling them to buy the next project. He often had two or three projects going at one time. He would look at a vehicle in a field or junkyard and could envision the potential of a finished car. His favorite was the 1955 Chevy 210 but he thoroughly enjoyed cars he owned from the 1930s to the muscle cars of the 1960s and 70s. He was a Chevy man but appreciated anyone who was a car enthusiast, even if it was a Ford!
You can’t seem to love old cars and not feel the same way about motorcycles. Eddie had several Honda Gold Wings from the mid 1970s through the 1990s. His ultimate dream was owning a Harley. In 2003, he bought a 2003 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Anniversary edition. He customized it to his taste and rode more than 70,000 miles, including a couple trips to Sturgis.
Eddie drove the 1937 Coupe west to California on Route 66, and east to Louisville, Kentucky. Over the years, many of his other cars were driven as far north as Minnesota and south to Texas going to car shows. He also drove up Pike’s Peak a few times with his Honda Gold Wings and the 1956 4-door sedan.
Eddie was a member of Flint Hills Harley Owners Group for several years, serving one year as Safety Officer.
He was a member of National Street Rod Association. Eddie performed safety inspections for other members’ street rods for several years. Vacations were usually spent traveling every year to various area, regional and national car shows.
Drag racing was another one of Eddie’s favorite pastimes. He had a blast participating in and being a spectator, supporting his friends at race tracks in Manhattan and surrounding areas.
A huge Nascar and original Dale Earnhardt fan, mostly on TV. He was able to attend races in Texas and Kansas.
Eddie was employed many places in his life, starting with working and harvesting at area farms in the summers during high school. Followed by Bird Music Vending Company, Jerry’s 66, the City of Manhattan street department, Westloop Auto Parts, Mike’s Wrecker and Elkins car dealership. Eddie spent 31 years in the GM parts department at Briggs Motor Company. He retired March 2018. After deciding retirement wasn’t for him, he returned to Briggs in November 2018 as a parts delivery driver. He drove from Manhattan to Topeka to Lawrence twice a day. He loved the driving but retired again in February 2021 when his health became a priority.
The number of neighborhoods, schools and workplaces in his life allowed him to meet and make many longtime friendships. Eddie had a kind and generous heart, preferring to be the giver rather than the receiver.
Hanging out with his friends at car shows, in his shop, or the 3rd Street car wash in his younger days, was a big deal and had been for most of his life. There was always a lot of swapping stories, sharing advice, helping work on the cars, and lots of laughter.
Due to his health, the last car show he was able to attend was Randolph’s Fourth of July 2021. He was determined to get his latest project running, a 1955 Chevy 210, to take to this year’s celebration. When Eddie, physically, was unable to continue working on his car, his nephew, Jeff, and many of Eddie’s friends (under Eddie’s supervision, of course), stepped up and worked hard over the last few months to make it happen. All that was left for him to do was turn the key.
Eddie would want all of his friends and family to celebrate his life, share their stories and the love he had for all of us, and us for him. Eddie considered everyone in his life his family.
In addition to his wife, Wanda, he is survived by his son, Todd Allen and grandsons Nicholas Allen and Lucas Allen of St. George; two sisters, Cynthia (Ernie) Jordan, Lake Wales, Florida; Annette (Ray) Bullard, Riley; brother-in-law Dan Woodworth, Manhattan; aunt Darlene Allen, Topeka; former wife, Dori Allen, Manhattan and many nieces, nephews and cousins
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Thelma Allen, and sister Lorine Woodworth.
Celebration of Life in memory of Eddie will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. In memory of Eddie, street rod casual attire is welcomed. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eddie S. Allen Memorial Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
