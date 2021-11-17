Edward Lee Woodyard, age 82 of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on August 4, 1939 in Home City, the son of Linley Burton and Agnes Mae (Roush) Woodyard. He graduated from Manhattan High School and then served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman on the USS Midway aircraft carrier.
On May 27, 1961 in Manhattan, he married Sharon Maxine Shaver. She survives of the home.
Ed’s working career consisted mostly of serving people in the grocery business and as a route driver for Buttercrust bread. Ed and Sharon owned and operated Woody’s grocery store in Riley for five years. Ed finished his career doing a little construction then working maintenance for McCullough Development where he retired in 2006. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball, bowling, fishing, camping and watching western movies, especially John Wayne. Ed always looked forward to his Tuesday lunch group at R.C. McGraw’s and the Wednesday morning Men’s Coffee Group in Riley.
In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie Sorenson and husband Nathan of Manhattan and Connie Aumen and husband Jeff of Milford; four grandsons, Chris Aumen, Justin Aumen, Brady Sorenson (Alexis Campbell) and Andrew Sorenson; one great grandson, Gaven Aumen; one sister, Rose Ann Magnuson and husband Don of Manhattan, sister-in-law Jan Woodyard and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert Woodyard and wife Mary, George Woodyard, Larry Woodyard and wife Nancy; one sister, Shirley Baxter; one brother-in-law, Joe Boller and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Sedalia Community Church with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Sedalia Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Ed Woodyard Memorial Fund to be divided between the Men’s Coffee Group and Sedalia Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
