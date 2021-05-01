Edward Lee Phelps, age 81, of Manhattan, died April 12, 2021, at the Meadowlark Riley House.
He was born November 16, 1939, in Ironton, Ohio, the son of Charles and Leona (Jones) Phelps.
Ed served as a Sergeant in the United States Army, and then on the Manhattan Fire Department prior to being a Fraud Investigator for the Unemployment Division for the State of Kansas.
He was married to Kim Phelps in May of 1963. Kim preceded him in death on February 13, 2014.
Ed was very active with the Tuttle Creek Lake Association and helped establish the Annual Youth Fishing Clinic.
Survivors include his two children: Jimmy Phelps and his wife Jodi of Hope Mills, NC, and Jenifer Figels and her husband Erik of Muncie, PA; one granddaughter Madyson Phelps; and two siblings: Anne Howard and Harold Phelps.
Ed was also preceded in death by his parents; and infant son; and three siblings: Marvin, Elwood and Alfreda Phelps.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 5 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Tuttle Creek Lake Association for the Youth Fishing Clinic. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
