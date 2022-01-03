Edward William Hauer, age 91, of Manhattan, died December 25, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born May 4, 1930, in Perry, Oklahoma, the fifth child of the Reverend Edward Carl and Rosa Marie (Zerbe) Hauer. He attended Lutheran parochial schools in Perry and Atchison, Kansas, graduating from Atchison Jr./Sr. High School. He was a Distinguished Military Graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelors in Engineering and a Regular US Air Force Commission.
On January 28, 1953, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan, he was married with Mary Beth Sieh of Manhattan by his father. Until Mary Beth’s death on May 22, 2020, they enjoyed 67 years of marriage blessed with a family of five children.
The family moved with Ed’s military service and Federal Government employment obligations for several years and then settled in Evergreen, Colorado. They returned to Manhattan in 1993.
Ed enjoyed a federal service career in the most challenging national assignments at the technical executive management level of major NASA / DOD Aerospace programs. He was selected as a civilian Federal employee to attend a year in residency at the prestigious National War College, Washington, D.C. Concurrent with his civilian employment, he maintained an Active US Air Force Reserve status assignment with the Air Staff for Intelligence, Pentagon. He retired from this Reserve assignment with the rank of Full Colonel. He was an Accreditation Board Registered ISO 9000 Quality Systems Lead Auditor.
Five children survive: Bill Hauer and his wife Anne of Fairbanks, Alaska; Greg Hauer of Cascade Locks, Oregon; Peter Hauer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Becky Trenary and her husband Gary of Morrison, Colorado; and Jane Holba and her husband Bob of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of Ed’s life to be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, January 7th, at the First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with Reverend Stephen Haverlah officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the Carnahan Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church, “Youth Music Ministry Endowment Fund” or Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
