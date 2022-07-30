Earl Leslie “Rusty” Russell, III of Gainesville, TX, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was 78.
Born January 25, 1944, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Rusty was a man of many talents, interests, and pursuits. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle, and a man of faith.
Rusty was, at his core, a deeply patriotic person, the quintessential US Army man. He began his military career in middle school in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and continued to serve in ROTC throughout his high school and college years. In September 1966, upon graduation from Fort Hays State University, Kansas (BA in Political Science), Rusty received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. Soon afterwards, Rusty attended the Army Aviation Center and School at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he earned his pilot wings. He served two tours in Viet Nam (1967-68 and again in 1971-72) where he flew reconnaissance missions and aligned artillery.
During these intense combat tours Rusty earned the following military honors:
Distinguished Flying Cross with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 7 Bronze Service Stars, Cross of Gallantry W/Silver Star (2 Awards), Vietnam Campaign Medal with Palm. In 1975, having attained the rank of Major, Rusty was honorably discharged from the US Army.
It was in 1963—on a blind date—Rusty met the one and only true love of his life: Jan. He knew the moment he saw her descending the stairs at Miller Scholarship Hall that she was the woman for him, and he wanted to build a life with her. Rusty and Jan were married November 19, 1966, and shared a love of travel, family, friends, and their only child, Lee.
Following his military career, Rusty and Jan opened a real estate firm, Hallmark Homes, in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1982, the opportunity arose to join Edward Jones as a Financial Advisor. Without a backup plan, Rusty and Jan decided to move their family to Gainesville, Texas, to start a new adventure. Throughout his quarter-century career with Edward Jones, Rusty was valued as a trusted advisor, educator, discreet confidante, and wise mentor.
Rusty was civic minded and generous with both his time and financial blessings. He served his community by participating on many boards including the Gainesville Municipal Airport Board, the North Texas Medical Center Board, the First United Methodist Church Board, the State Bar of Texas Ethics Committee Board, and on the Longhorn Council. Rusty was also an active member of the Gainesville Masonic Lodge #210 and served as a Past Master.
A lifelong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, Rusty earned the rank of Eagle Scout and later in life, the Order of the Arrow's Vigil Honor. Rusty served as leader of Gainesville's Troop 668 for many years, mentoring new generations of Scouts. He lived his life according to Scout Law, to be: Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent.
Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, Colonel Earl L. Russell, Jr. USA (Ret.) and Laura Margaret E. Russell, and his brother-in-law, Brian Charles Klusener.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Kay “Jan” Russell of Gainesville; son, Earl Leslie “Lee” Russell, IV of Gainesville, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Pam Russell of Manhattan, Kansas; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Brad McMurray of Plant City, Florida; brother-in-law, John Klusener of Topeka, Kansas; sister-in-law, Laura Klusener of Pittsburg, Kansas; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Inurnment at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Veterans Cemetery will be held Friday, August 19, at 11:15 AM.
The memorial service with military honors is scheduled for Saturday, August 20, at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of Gainesville. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to some of Rusty’s favorite organizations below. Such memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated.
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children www.scottishriteforchildren.org,
The Boys & Girls Club of Cooke County https://bgccooke.com/donate
Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter www.noahsarktx.com/donate
Arrangements are under the care of Geo. J. Carroll & Son. Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories at www.geojcarroll.com.
