Dwight Scofield, 89, died January 8, 2022. Dwight was born January 13 1932, Manhattan Kansas. He died at the Newtown Presbyterian Manor, where he had lived, since 2008.
Dwight grew up on the farm near Manhattan Kansas with his parents, Franklin and Olivia (Romig) Scofield and 5 older brothers. He enjoyed playing football in school and working on cars. He and a brother opened and ran several gas stations in his early years. He married Barbara Nelson in 1954, soon after they married Dwight spent two years in the Army 1955 to 1957. He and Barbara returned to Kansas after his draft period was served and lived in Clay Center, KS. Where Dwight continued in the service station and repair business. During this time Dwight and Barbara struggled with the loss of several miscarriages and where able to adopt twin boys in 1961. In 1965 the family moved to Newton KS and continued in the service station business there. Dwight became a fix it kind of man where he could repair not only vehicles but many home repairs also. He later worked for the Wichita school systems ordering parts for building maintenance which he retired from, after 22 years.
Dwight was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Newton, KS since 1965. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, collecting, he had many collection interests. He always had a ready smile and an open heart to listen and counsel with others. In his later years he loved to watch and was a big fan of all K State sports. One of his go to sayings when you talked with Dwight was “and what have you” almost as if it was one word.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Olivia Scofield, his wife Barbara (Nelson) Scofield, daughter, Marlyin Sue Scofield, all 5 of his older brothers, Frank Scofield, Burton Scofield, Earl Scofield, Edwin Scofield, and Bruce Scofield.
Dwight is survived by his sons, Tim Scofield and Tony (Faye) Scofield, 4 grandchildren, Tim Scofield II, Adrianne Unruh, Jessica Scofield and Craig Scofield and 3 great grandchildren Jarett, Malorie and Cole.
A memorial service to bury his ashes will be held at the grave site in Clay Center KS, Greenwood Cemetery on April 30th at 11:00 am.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.