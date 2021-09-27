Colonel (Retired) Dwight Eugene Engle, 69, passed away at his Nampa, Idaho home on Friday, September 17th, 2021.
Dwight was born in Abilene, KS on May 19th,1952 to Von A. Engle and Alice Maudine Lantz (Engle, Steele). He graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture Economics and was commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps program in May 1975. However due to delayed accessions, he did not enter active duty until November 1976. He retired after 25 years of active-duty service on November 1st, 2001 at the rank of Colonel and Honorary Chief Master Sergeant. He also retired after 13 years of Civil Service duty on April 30th, 2018 at the grade of GS-14.
Col. Engle’s decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with six oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award with one oak leaf cluster. As a Civil Servant, he earned the Air Force Exemplary Civilian Service Award.
Survived by his wife Annette Engle, of the home, his sons, Matthew Engle (Tiffany) and Travis Engle (Jill), step-daughter Cassie Hustead (Mike); sisters: Yvonne Kuhl (Larry), Evelyn Sohm (Steve), Nola Lantz; his brother, Alan Engle (Laine); his grandchildren: Matthew (Jordan), Amber, Natalie, and Micha and 4 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Von Engle and Kenneth Lantz (Fathers), Maudine Lantz (Mother), and John Engle (Brother).
When Col. Engle wasn’t working, he had a passion for volunteering at the Warhawk Museum and sharing his knowledge of the aircraft represented there, hanging out on his fishing kayak, spending time with family, and helping anyone with just about anything needing fixed.
The family requests that flowers or donations be sent to the Yorgensen Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan KS. 66502. There will be a visitation on Thursday Sept. 30th from 6-8pm and funeral service held on Friday, Oct. 1st at 10am at the funeral home. Full military honors will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery, 2901 Stagg Hill Rd, Manhattan KS 66502, following the 10am funeral services.
Col. Engle’s Favorite Quote: “You will not find it difficult to prove that battles, campaigns, and even wars have been won or lost primarily because of logistics”. (General Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1945).
