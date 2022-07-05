Dustin Carter Britt, returned to his Heavenly Father unexpectedly on June 17, 2022 at the age of 50. Dustin was born in Wichita, KS on November 16, 1971 to Howard and Theresa (Carter) Britt. He was the third of 4 children.
Dusty has always been an explorer. Early on, he attended school in 4 different states, including Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and Kansas. After attending Beech High School in Hendersonville, TN – Dustin was able to travel the US and master his bartending skills, landing him back in Manhattan, KS. He was the first to provide trivia answers often beating anyone at Jeopardy and always able to complete a crossword puzzle. His adventures brought him to Kansas City where he excelled with sales in Construction hardware. He married Sandra, having two beautiful daughters. They are all world travelers mostly throughout Asia visiting many International landmarks and monuments.
He was an avid reader and still visited the library. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting with his neighbor. As a devoted father, he spent most of his free time taking the girls to their many activities including gymnastics and horse-riding lessons. He often was consulted on local sales because he always read the newspapers and would know how to get the best deal.
Dustin is survived by his wife Sandra, daughters Alexandra and Zoe of Independence, MO, older brothers Daniel of Kansas City, MO and Darrin (Rachael) of Tucson, AZ, younger sister Denise (Mike) Bachtle of Shawnee, KS, three nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dustin was preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents and his beloved dachshund Henry.
Dusty, a papa to two and brother to many will be sorely missed and forever remembered. A private service will be held at Sunrise Cemetery at the graveside of Howard and Theresa Britt at 3pm. Because Dustin celebrated life, please join us honoring him with an outdoor Celebration of Life at The Little Grill, 6625 Dyer Rd, Manhattan, KS on July 16th at 4pm. Cremation by Charter Funeral Home, Merriam, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for “A-Z’s” college fund or the animal shelter of your choice.
“The world is big and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark.” John Muir
