Duane E. Hale, age 68, Manhattan, Kansas resident, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, Kansas. He was born on August 8, 1952 in Concordia, Kansas to Theodore and Virlene (Ryan) Hale.
Duane was a 1970 graduate of Concordia High School.
Duane was employed by Kansas State University within their custodial and kitchen departments, until his retirement. During the summer time he worked for KSU maintenance department while the students were on summer leave.
Duane was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan; He also volunteered his time at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Duane was an avid bicyclist, he owned several bicycles and enjoyed riding them everywhere in his free time. He also enjoyed old western movies. Duane loved return trips to Concordia and visiting family, friends and the Nazareth Motherhouse Sisters (Especially Sister Ann Vincent).
He is survived by his son, Cody Hale and daughter Crystal Hale of North Carolina; his former wife, Dawn Hale, Manhattan, KS; 3 brothers, Jerry Hale, Beloit, KS.; Fred Hale and Scott Hale, both of Concordia, KS.; 4 sisters, Sharon Morrison, Peggy Hale, both of Beloit, KS.; Bonnie White and Deanna Bleick, both of Belleville, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Virlene, brother, Bobby Hale, 2 nephews, Ryan and Sawyer White.
Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 with the family receiving friends from 6-8 pm at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas with Pastor Bob Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be given to Special Olympics Kansas, 5280 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS 66202 in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, PO Box 606, Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolences please visit, www.chaputbuoy.com.
