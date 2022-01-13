LINCOLN - Dr. Duane Edward Cole, 88, passed on to be with his savior, January 9, 2022, at Lincoln Park Manor, Lincoln, KS. Duane was born to Blaine and Elsie (Hunter) Cole on May 18, 1933, in rural Beverly, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, parents, and five siblings.
Upon completion of high school, Duane enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a mechanic stationed in Corpus Christi, TX. While he was stationed in Corpus Christi, he met his wife Betty June (Walker) Cole. They married, on January 15, 1955, and were blessed with three children. Duane completed his studies and received his DVM in 1962 from Kansas State University. Looking for a place to hang his shingle as a DVM, they moved to Kinsley, KS and Atchison, KS, but it was not quite right. Duane and Betty found the right place, in Lincoln, KS, just 10 minutes from his birthplace. He practiced veterinary medicine and farmed there until the early ‘80’s when he returned to KSU for a PhD. After completing his PhD, he did research and taught necropsy and pathology at KSU. In the late ‘80’s, Duane took a job with the USDA and was stationed in Hastings, NE and later Idabel, OK. He retired in 2014, and he and Betty lived in Idabel until her death on May 11, 2021. He then returned to Lincoln and moved into Lincoln Park Manor.
Duane is survived by children, Elizabeth Ann (Cole) Chard and spouse Randall Chard, Terrance Duane Cole and spouse Robbin Waldner Cole, and Daniel Eugene Cole and spouse Abby (Henson) Cole; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hall Chapel, Lincoln, KS. Family will be present 5-7 p.m. to greet visitors.
Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Hall Chapel, Lincoln with burial following in the Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping International Students, c/o, Hall Chapel, PO Box 37, Lincoln, KS 67544. Contributions can also be made online at www.hismanhattan.org/give. Condolences may be left at hallchapel.com.
