Dreeanna Christie Hood was born on December 29, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri and passed to her heavenly home on May 4, 2023. She was 88 years old.
Dree was the firstborn to E.A. “Red” and Mildred Christie. She was a quiet, only child until almost 10 years later when she became a big sister, and a devoted, second Mom to her brother, Steve. The Christies lived in Missouri, Iowa and Tennessee where her “Daddy” worked for the Quaker Oats Company.
Dreeanna met the love of her life, Ed Hood, at the First Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They were married there after she finished her nursing degree at the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing (Class of 1956).
Once married, Ed was commissioned as a career officer in the United State Army, while Dree totally devoted herself to raising her children and nursing (night shift). Dree had four children: Kevin, Kelley, Christie and Scott. Ed and Dree raised their family traveling to Ed’s next military assignment where Dree found hospital night shifts to work. By 1976, they had lived in Oklahoma, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Washington D.C., Thailand, Texas and finally Manhattan, Kansas. After 20 years of service, Ed retired from the military at Fort Riley and moved out to the country. Ed and Dree were married 62 years.
Dreeanna retired from Kansas State University’s Lafene Health center as Clinical Director. She was an avid K-state sports fan. In their retirement, Ed and Dree were proud season ticket holders for the K-State women’s basketball team. Until her death, Dreeanna supported Ed’s love of horses, using their home outside Westmoreland to host whoever came in town to see Ed and his horses.
She is survived by her 4 children and brother, Steve, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers Dree, the family would appreciate donations to Wounded Warriors Project or Bramlage House at Meadowlark. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.