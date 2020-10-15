Ronald Everett Price, O.D., passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 in Manhattan.
Ron was born November 14, 1941 in Denver, Colo., the son of Everett and LaVonne (Larson) Price, and grew up in Norton, Kan. Ron was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and optometrist. He will be missed by all who knew him for his sense of humor, loving nature and wisdom.
Ron is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, John Price of Shawnee, Kan.; daughters, Gloria Hopkins of Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Lynn Price of Rapid City, S.D.; three grandsons, Connor and Zac Hopkins, both of Manhattan, and Jack Jacobs of Rapid City, S.D.; a sister, JoAnn Tweed of Manhattan; and two nieces, Julie Koenig of Manhattan and Sara Hamill of Omaha, Neb. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17 th at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral home from 1:00-3:00 P.M.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
