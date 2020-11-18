Dr. Richard Brenneman Cattell, a resident at Meadowlark Hills, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at the Good Shepard Hospice House surrounded by his family’s love. Richard was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 11, 1927. He served in the US Army as a PFC 1945-1946, and graduated from Williams College and Harvard Medical School. He was married to Judith Frances Boland on Sept. 7, 1951 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Richard was a psychiatrist in private practice in Denver and then with the Veteran’s Administration, and helped found the Denver Psychoanalytic Institute. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved backpacking, fly fishing, skiing, sailing, and tennis. He was an adventurer, who rafted the Danube River, the Grand Canyon, and Green River, sailing in Turkey and Greece, and the Caribbean, hiked the Machu Pichu trail, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and the Annapurna trail, as well as every wilderness area in Colorado, Wyoming and Hawaii. He loved sailing and, in retirement, he and wife Judy trailered their sailboat, the Pequod II, across the country from Lake Mead, to the Texas coast and Duxbury, Massachusetts. He instilled in his children and grandchildren a love of the outdoors.
Richard is survived by Judith, his wife and co-adventurer of 69 years, daughter Cynthia Cattell (John) of Minneapolis, MN, son Eric Cattell (Connie) of Manhattan, KS, grandchildren Keith, Alex, Elizabeth, and Phillip, and great grandchildren Ursula and Laszlo, and his sister Jeanne Cattell Rhinelander and brother-in-law William Dunmore. He was preceded in death by his parents: Dr. Richard B. Cattell and Agnes Matzinger Cattell, his brothers, William, and John Cattell, and his sister Mary Virginia Dunmore.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the Meadowlark Foundation to benefit the Good Samaritan Fund, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan Helping Hands Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
