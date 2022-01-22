Dr. Margery A. Neely, Professor Emerita at Kansas State University, passed away peacefully at home on December 25th, 2021 surrounded by family. She enjoyed many family visits filled with laughter and hugs during her brief but courageous struggle with lung cancer.
She was born January 13th, 1934 in Springfield, MO to Arthur Dorris Neely and Anna Amelia (Schneider) Neely, who both preceded her in death, as did sister and brother-in-law, Doris and George Neil, brother Arthur Neely and granddaughter Jessica Van Horn. She is survived by: four children, Ann (Brad) Van Horn of Blue Springs, MO; Larry (Jill) Tarvestad of Goshen, KY; Sally Tarvestad of Manhattan, KS; and Lisa (Pete) Klaes of Mission Viejo, CA; sister-in-law Joyce Neely; along with nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Neely was a scholar, a trailblazer, an avid reader and accomplished writer, a crossword puzzler extraordinaire, and the all-time Family Scrabble Champion. She was a source of strength, wisdom, kindness, laughter and inspiration to those around her, and a wonderful parent to her four children.
Marge grew up in Springfield, MO and established life-long friendships with her classmates, greatly enjoying the 65th class reunion of Springfield High School in 2016. She spent her first two years of high school living in Japan, developing a love of travel before returning to graduate in 1951. She went to Southwest Missouri State where she was President of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, served as editor of the school newspaper, and graduated in 1955 earning a degree in History/Political Science, with a minor in English.
Later, as a single mother of 4 children, she worked while earning her M.Ed. degree in Guidance and Counseling (1968) and her Ph.D. degree in Counseling Psychology (1971) from the University of Missouri, Columbia. She then moved her family to Manhattan, KS to work for Kansas State University, retiring in 1999.
During her years at Kansas State University she was a counselor educator, hooded 25 doctoral students, authored or co-authored over 50 research studies, books or articles, and presented over 60 papers and workshops with a primary focus on Guidance and Counseling, Women’s Studies, Family Development, Diversity, Aging, and Ethics. She was elected to the Faculty Senate and was Chair of the Faculty Women’s Caucus. She was an active member of the American Psychological Association and the American Counseling Association. Her children remember her being very busy all those years!
Dr. Neely was cremated and her urn will be placed at Forest Hill and Calvary Cemetery in KC, MO. There will be no funeral service, but there will be a committal ceremony in the spring. Marge asks that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to the Flint Hills Breadbasket, where she was on the founding Board of Directors. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Accord Hospice and Angels at Home Care, who helped them care for Marge at home through such a difficult time.
