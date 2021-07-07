Dr. Lynn Shelton (née Mahler), of Winnetka CA, passed away at the age of 76 on July 4, 2021. She was an Associate Professor in Theater at Kansas State University from 1973-1980. During her years at KSU, she choreographed productions of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Carousel, ” and directed the opera, “The Magic Flute.
In her first semester on campus (Fall ‘73), Lynn taught a Beginning Ballet class, paving the way for the creation of a full-fledged Dance Program. She was eventually instrumental in the Program’s development. Lynn subsequently taught in the Theater Departments at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (‘81-‘82) and the University of Maryland in College Park (‘82-‘83), where she directed and choreographed “Brigadoon.” From 1983-2001, she was a tenured full Professor in Theater at San Francisco State University.
Lynn was born July 20, 1944, in New York City. Survivors include two sisters, Stephanie (Mahler) Fredericks and Ronnie Mahler; her nephew, Erik Mahler Stone; her niece, Kristyn (Cole) Medeiros; her grand-niece, Piper; her former husband, Dr. Lewis Shelton; and cousins Nancy (Starr) Kreps, Janina Starr, Pamela Starr, Willa Susskind, and Raleigh (Susskind) Schecter.
