May 7, 1940 - May 6, 2021
Long-time Manhattan, KS resident and business owner, Dr. Lynn S. Bates passed away at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Lynn was born in Salem, Ohio to Harvey and Olive Bates (Stratton). He graduated from Heidelberg College in Ohio with a BS in Chemistry, and then, a master’s degree in Biochemistry from Purdue University.
Lynn married his best friend, Gyll C. Floding in Salem, OH on August 21, 1966. Immediately after, they spent 2 years in Mexico City, as Lynn worked with the Rockefeller Foundation. When they returned to the USA, he completed his doctorate in Grain Science at Kansas State University.
Dr. Bates was an associate professor for nine years at KSU before creating his own company, ALTECA, Ltd. Lynn loved the outdoors, traveling and music. He enjoyed canoe outings on local lakes, fishing, and watching the wildlife. He and his wife traveled abroad to many countries over the years, and even hosted an exchange student from Spain, Natalia Elies. He played the piano, guitar, mandolin, and banjo, and helped instill an appreciation of music in his children and grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Gyll (Floding); his brother, Duane Bates and wife Sandy and daughters. He is also survived by his daughters: Tammy (Johnson) and her husband, Chris and 3 children; Heidi (Hilton) and her husband, Damian and 2 children; Kerri (Galas) and her husband, Matt and 3 children; Mindy (Dryden) and her 2 children. Lynn and Gyll also opened their hearts and home to Sladana Hudson (Tepavcevic), and her brother Darko Tepavcevic who grew to be part of the family.
A celebration of Dr. Lynn S. Bates will be hosted by his family at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 South 3rd Street, Manhattan on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Family and friends are invited to join in reminiscing and celebrating his life between 2:00 and 4:00pm. There will be a short remembrance at 2:30 pm.
A memorial for Lynn Bates has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund M47355. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. www.ymlfuneralhome.com
