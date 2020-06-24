Dr. Herbert Dale Doubek, age 91, a resident of Belleville, Kansas, passed away on Father’s Day – June 21 st , 2020 – a befitting honor of a man so loved by his family. He died at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.
He was born November 26,1928 in Coats, Kansas to Fanny V (Street) and Van Doubek. Herb graduated from Coats High School in 1945 at age 17. This high school was where Herb met and eventually married the love of his life, Lucille (Lou) Marie Lenkner. While growing up, Herb and his three brothers worked in their father’s blacksmith shop. He also worked at the Coats, Kansas pharmacy and found that he loved working around medicine.
On September 26, 1946, Herb joined the Army Air Force. He served until September 1, 1949. Herb went to college at Kansas State University from 1949 to 1951. He then attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence from 1951 through 1953. Herb was a first-generation college graduate. He was accepted into medical school at the University of Kansas and graduated in 1956. Herb and Lou were married on August 19, 1951 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Pratt, Kansas. To this union three children were born: Diane Denise, Debra Lynn, and Douglas Brent. Herb spent a year of rotating internship in 1956-1957 in Tacoma, Washington. Herb and Lou moved to Belleville, Kansas in 1957 where they made their lifelong home. Herb and Dr. Ernie Jo Chaney were partners together for many years in Belleville, and Dr. Robert Holt later joined the group.
Herb practiced full spectrum family medicine from 1957 through 2007, when he fully retired. He delivered many babies in Republic County over his 50 years of practicing medicine. He was the Republic county coroner for over 40 years. Herb helped train more than 30 Wesley Family Medicine residents from Wichita, and numerous medical students during his career, with many staying in his home. He was honored as the Kansas Family Physician of the Year in 1992 by the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Doubek’s love of medicine resulted in two generations of his descendants going into the medical field.
Herb was on the Belleville school board for 14 years. In 1960, Herb obtained his private
pilots license and flew for many years. He was involved as a Boy Scout leader and volunteered as the Belleville High School team physician. Herb served in leadership roles for many years at the Lutheran Church in Belleville and at the Republic County Hospital in Belleville. Herb loved to garden, golf, and grill. He was a passionate photographer. He planted 150 trees on the Belleville golf course. He was an avid supporter of the KU Jayhawks.
Dr. Herb Doubek will be forever remembered by his children, Diane Reed and husband Jim of Kackley, KS, Dr. Debra Doubek and husband Representative Tom Phillips of Manhattan, KS, Douglas Doubek and wife Sarah of Topeka, Kansas. He is also survived by his brother Edwin Doubek of Hoisington, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Heather Sasse and husband Darren, Hannah Reed, Holly Skocny and husband Royce, Dr. Danae Goerl and husband Dr. Kyle Goerl, Sheryl Doll and husband Dr. Christopher Doll, Kimberly Hwa Davis and husband Cole, Nathan Phillips and wife Leslie and Dr. Neil Phillips, as well as eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 64 years Lou in 2015, and his two brothers Van Doubek and Doyle Doubek.
Dr. Doubek will lie in state on Friday, June 26 th , 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home in Belleville. The family will not be present.
Private, Family services will be held on Saturday, June 27 th , 2020, at Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Belleville City Cemetery, with US Air Force Honors.
A public, Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Memorials in honor of Dr. Doubek may be made to the American Lutheran Church or Republic County Hospital Foundation, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home of Belleville assisted the Doubek family with these arrangements, www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.