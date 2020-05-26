Dr. Harry Dee Haas, MD, age 84 of Gary, Indiana, passed away May 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Merrillville, Indiana.
Harry was born February 22, 1936, in Severy, Kansas. He was the son of Virgil and Elaine Mansfield Haas.
He graduated from Wamego High School in 1954 and participated in all sports. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in pre-med in 1958, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Phi fraternity. He graduated from the Kansas University Medical School in 1962.
After medical school, he served as a captain in the Medical Division of the United States Air Force, 1962-64.
He married Judy Kuykendall in 1959, and they had three sons, Brian, Kevin and Timothy. They later divorced. A few years later he married Virginia Jones.
He was in private practice at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, and was an instructor of internal medicine. After his retirement he worked part-time for the Social Security Administration and the State of Texas.
Harry is survived by two sons, Brian Haas (Elizabeth) of Chicago, Illinois, and Timothy Haas of Gary, Indiana. Others include two sisters, Virginia Reitz (Roger) and, Patricia Haas, both of Manhattan, Kansas, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Elaine Haas, his wife Virginia Haas, and a son, Kevin Haas.
There will be a grave a graveside service in Wamego, Kansas, at a later date.
Harry will be greatly missed by all his family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
