Dr. Gerald Lamar Mowry died on Sept 29, 2021 at Bramlage House in the Meadowlark Hills Community. He was 95 years old. Gerald was born in the family home in Hoxie, Kansas February 28, 1928 not far from where his grandparents had homesteaded in Sheridan County. Jerry was a third child of a third child. His 2older brothers and younger sister preceded him in death.
When Jerry was eight, he received faith in his Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized in the Disciples of Christ Church. Jerry attended school in Hoxie and was the son of two teachers who valued education and expected determination from their children. His childhood included the Depression, the Dustbowl and WW II. These experiences shaped his life.
Jerry graduated from high school in Pratt Kansas where his family moved in his junior year. Soon after graduation Jerry enlisted in the Army to serve in “the chair core” Army Intelligence. He smiled reflecting on flying over the Hump, seeing Mt Everest, or having malaria and waking up in the Sydney Harbor on shipboard. Because of his classification he learned German and some Chinese. He loved to ask questions in German or engage in conversation with people who might be Chinese.
Jerry attended Washburn and then Kansas University. There he met the love of his life, Emily Catherine Stewart. They were married on December 27, 1950.
Dr. Mowry graduated from KU Medical School and had Family Practices in Platte City, Missouri and Hanover Kansas, where his family grew to three children. In 1960 he returned to Kansas City for further training and specialized in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Finishing his studies, Jerry and Cathy moved their family to Manhattan Kansas beginning practice in the Ball Clinic in 1963. He was a founding member of the Manhattan Medical Center and served on its directorship over his years of medical practice.
Dr. Mowry delivered over four thousand babies in his professional life including a daughter and many of his grandchildren. In their last conversations with him several thanked him for welcoming them into life or giving them their bellybuttons! He loved his wife and family and enjoyed the home he built for them at 2007 Arthur Drive. It was a combination of both Jerry and Cathy’s interests in design and comfort. This home brought him joy. Many community, church and family celebrations were held in it’s red carpeted rooms or green lawned garden.
Later in his professional life, Dr Mowry continued to challenge himself learning laparoscopy and ultrasound to bring these kinds of advances to Manhattan and his patients. Another shared joy was the opening of his solo practice on Anderson Avenue and the founding of Life Choice Ministries.
These two centers of care were opportunities to continues his care, education and support of women and their families in Kansas.
A faithful member of Rotary, he maintained perfect attendance for many years. He also served on the Board of Aglow and Full Gospel Businessmen. Dr. Jerry was a health coach before it was a fashion. He ran, swam or walked most days. After the death of his wife, Jerry moved across town to the Meadowlark Hills Community where he lived in Miller House. Here Jerry could be seen most days walking the halls and working out in the gym.
He loved sweets and told us “All ice cream is good…..some is Better!”
Jerry was a KU alumnus and also a Wildcat Booster for more than 50 years. He loved attending K-State Football and basketball games.
Dr. Mowry was a man of Faith and Science. He reflected often on the miracle of birth and the world inside each cell. Dr Jerry recognized the threat of the Covid pandemic and took it seriously.
Although he was disturbed by the quarantine and lock-down he observed it with patience and grace. He enjoyed daily conversations with family members and drive- through parades at Miller Place with his great grandchildren. Dr. Mowry got both of his covid vaccines and was disappointed to miss getting a booster. He wore his mask while pushing his walker in the halls of Meadowlark.
His last days were made more comfortable by the compassionate care of Miller and Bramlage House.
Dr. Mowry is survived by his 4 children, 15 grandchildren and 6 greatgrandchildren. They are Mary Catherine (Randy) Toburen of Topeka, Kansas; Gerald Stewart (Cathy) Mowry of Manhattan, Kansas; Emily (Guido) van der Hoeven of Lawrence, Kansas; Ellen (Michael) Imhof of Avon, Colorado; Grandchildren are Miriah (Russ) van der Hoeven Essman, Christopher (Amy) van der Hoeven, Stephen Paul Toburen, Andrew( Arielle) Toburen, Emily (Lawrence) Mowry Bomback, Derek (Kelsey) van der Hoeven, Gideon( Grace) Toburen, Andrew Mowry, Geoffrey Mowry, Miranda Toburen, Amanda van der Hoeven, John Toburen, Abigail Mowry, Michael Gabriel Imhof, and Miles Imhof; brother in love, Roger (Grace) Stewart and Richard Stewart, also many beloved nephews and nieces, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of memorial can be given to the Life Choice Ministries. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Memorial services will be virtual in respect to the concerns for health and transmission of virus. Dr. Mowry’s son Gerald Stewart Mowry will have a tribute in memory of his father virtually at 3:00 P.M. Friday, October 8th. The tribute may be viewed through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
