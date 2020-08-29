Dr. Carolyn Kay Moorman, 82, died August 26, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis,
Wichita. She was born November 25, 1937, in Abilene, KS, to Kelley J. and LaDica Faye
(Mitchell) Malson.
Carolyn graduated from Hutchinson High School and received her bachelor’s degree from
Marymount College, Salina. She earned her master’s and PhD degrees in education from Kansas
State University. Carolyn spent her career educating students of all ages.
She was a member of the Pilot Club and Lions Club of Manhattan, Preceptor Zeta Chapter
of Beta Sigma Phi, and was past-president of KNEA. Carolyn was a member of First
Presbyterian Church, Manhattan, where she was an ordained Elder and Deacon.
On June 3, 1956, she married Fredrick L. Moorman, in Hutchinson. He died September 29, 1988.
Carolyn is survived by: son, Kent Moorman (Cindy), Thornton, CO; daughters, Diana Moorman,
Topeka, Rose Walker (Wayne), Onaga; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters,
LaDonna Bailey (Bud), Neodesha, Pam Church, Portland, OR; brother, Jim Dixon, Manhattan;
brother-in-law, Bruce Moorman (Tauni), Overland Park; and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Kelley Malson; mother, LaDica Faye Dixson; and
husband, Fred.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery,
5905 W. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Memorials are suggested to USD 383 FIT Closet, in care of
Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
